BARBOURVILLE — Marketing and business students at both Knox Central and Lynn Camp high schools continue to show the region and nation that they mean business.
The first stop to the top occurred on Friday, January 27, when both chapters competed at the region’s 4 and 5 DECA competition held in Richmond at Eastern Kentucky University. Each chapter’s top winners now advance to the Kentucky State Conference to be held in March.
With the largest percentage in chapter membership, Knox Central was awarded 1st place honors and Lynn Camp was awarded 2nd place honors among all chapters represented.
DECA is a unique organization that develops skills in students that are needed to succeed in the Business and Marketing field. As a career pathway at both high schools, DECA serves as their career and technical student organization.
