BARBOURVILLE — The Knox County Extension Office has been busy taking in donations from the community in an effort to help communities in Perry County that have been devastated by the record floods.
In an interview with the Times-Tribune, Knox County 4-H Leader Renata Farmer said, “We see that it is very important to support our neighboring counties as we are a team and we are Team Kentucky. We are hurting with this whole state and want to support them how we can.”
The local extension office has already received a lot of items.
“Not only is this a great way to help a community who is in need, this is a way to teach [youth] to support their community and become future leaders,” Farmer added.
Anyone who would like to donate items can visit the Knox County Extension Office, located in Barbourville, or call (606) 546-3447.
