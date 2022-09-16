BARBOURVILLE — The Knox County Democrats will hold their annual picnic at 6 p.m. Saturday, September 23, at Thompson Park.
This is their first meeting since Fall 2019. During the Covid pandemic, no meetings were held. They are excited to invite Knox County Democrats as well as the Democrats in Clay, Whitley, Bell and Laurel.
If you are a member of your county’s Democrat Executive Committee, please make plans to attend. All Democrats are welcomed to attend.
A BBQ dinner with sides, drink and dessert will be served with a $10 donation for adults and $5 for children under 12.
Various speakers including candidates from throughout the Commonwealth will be on hand to speak. It will be a wonderful Homecoming of neighboring Democrats from throughout the southeast region.
Knox County Democrat Women will be on hand conducting a silent auction of various baskets including a variety of items for the kitchen, car, home as well as items for babies and children.
The picnic’s silent auction is the main fundraising event for the community service projects sponsored by KCDW. Proceeds from the sales of these baskets will go to fund projects that benefit foster children and local school children with winter weather wear, socks and underwear; women exiting the Knox County Detention Center with hygiene products and information on available services they may need; the Knox County Detention Center library; the Knox Whitley Animal Shelter; low income elderly with hygiene and nutrition products; low income families with baby boxes for newborns; and Ryan’s Place with donations of household items and furniture.
The club will have both individual items and themed collections of items to bid on for the fundraiser in the silent auction. Themed collections will include: a pet products basket, a pasta dinner basket, tea time tray, coffee tray, craft basket, reading nook basket, seeds and flowers starter box, home canned jelly and an apple stack cake.
KCDW also uses proceeds to fund a $500 scholarship for a Knox County High School senior.
