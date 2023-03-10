Knox Central - Science Olympiad

Knox Central students put their STEM knowledge and teamwork to the test on Saturday, March 4, as they participated in the regional Science Olympiad competition.

Held on the campus of Centre College in Danville, the Science Olympiad competition is often referred to as academic track meets.

It consists of a series of 23 events for students to show off their knowledge of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics as teams.

In the high school division, Knox Central teams placed in the top spots in 15 of the events, with two teams placing in two of the events. All participants now qualify for state.

The Kentucky Science Olympiad and the University of Kentucky will host the annual state tournament on Saturday, April 22.

Astronomy: 3rd – Devin Carpenter & Alexis Fuson

Bridges: 2nd – Alex Smith & Grant Miller

Cell Biology: 3rd – Vascity Middleton & Teegan Chadwell

Chemistry Lab: 2nd – Vascity Middleton & Teegan Chadwell

Detector Building: 3rd – Landen Smith & Waylon Frazier

Fermi Questions: 2nd – Eli Blevins & Waylon Frazier; 4th – Micah Meeks & Devin Carpenter

Flight: 3rd – Cadence Spencer & Janessa Spencer; 4th – Alex Smith & Grant Miller

Forensics: 2nd – Vascity Middleton & Teegan Chadwell

Forestry: 4th – Layla Gray & Haylee Gambrel

It’s About Time: 4th – Amya Bledsoe & Melisa Grahic

Remote Sensing: 4th – Micah Meeks & Devin Carpenter

Rocks & Minerals: 2nd – Cadence Spencer & Layla Gray

Trajectory: 1st – Micah Meeks & Devin Carpenter

Wifi Lab: 3rd – Landen Smith & Eli Blevins

Write It Do It: 3rd – Emma McDonald & Cadence Spencer

William Bowling, the engineering career pathway teacher at the school, is their sponsor.

