WILLIAMSBURG — The Mavis F. Broome Scholarship is awarded annually to one Cumberlands junior or senior majoring in education with a special education emphasis. The scholarship is granted to a student from Whitley, McCreary, Knox, Laurel, or Bell County.
The scholarship is given in memory of Mrs. Broome, who taught Elementary and special education in the McCreary County public school system for 27 years in addition to teaching special education night courses at University of the Cumberlands for approximately 10 of those years, sometimes teaching on weekends. Mrs. Broome was married to longtime Cumberlands professor Dr. John Broome, who retired in 2014. The couple has three daughters - Kim White, Erica Harris, and Shelleigh Moses, all of whom graduated from the Cumberlands. The late Mrs. Broome passed away on August 6, 2017, at Baptist Health Corbin after complications caused by lupus. She was 84 years old. The Broome family hopes that, through the scholarship, special education majors at Cumberlands will be encouraged to pursue their passion to work with children with special needs and receive assistance managing the finances associated with attending college.
As submitted by Kenzie:
Hello! My name is Kenzie Lacefield, and I'm from Corbin, Kentucky. I am majoring in Elementary education with a minor in special education. I chose to pursue a degree in education because I truly feel that is God's calling for my life. I chose to minor in special education because I have a passion for wanting to help students with diverse learning needs.
During my time at Cumberlands, I have been very involved with my church. I help with children's ministry and go on mission trips. During summers, I work at Corbin Preschool as an instructional monitor. The responsibilities that come with my job include developing a creative program suitable for preschool-aged children, employing a variety of educational techniques to teach children, observing each child to help them develop their social competencies and build their self-esteem.
After graduation, I would like to teach primary aged students, possibly in a preschool. This age of students are eager to learn, and I am excited to fuel their passion for learning. I want to earn my master's degree in childhood education, then a Rank I in education administration. Another one of my main goals is raising a Christ-centered family and traveling with them. I also want to continue going on mission trips and raising my family to be active members in the church as well as being a helping hand to the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.