LOUISVILLE – The Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA) has announced its 2023 class list, marking the second year the program has been able to expand thanks to supplemental funding from the Kentucky Department of Education. This year’s class represents a milestone for the program as it has now accepted students from every single Kentucky county since its inception in 1987. More than half of the state’s 120 counties are represented in this year’s class alone.
Since 1987, more than 7,500 rising high school juniors and seniors have descended on a college campus setting to immerse themselves in an arts intensive environment, with cross-discipline learning, special guest artist performances and the opportunity to access critical life-changing college scholarships.
The 2023 class will include 512 students from 73 different counties and be held at The University of Kentucky over two consecutive sessions throughout the summer. Each of the two sessions will be three weeks, with Session One taking place June 11 to July 1 and Session Two July 9 to July 29.
During the program, student-artists will be immersed in a rigorous schedule of daily seminars, creative projects, master classes and lectures. Instruction will be offered in nine disciplines: Architecture+Design, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, Film+Photography, Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre, Visual Art and Vocal Music.
Participating from Whitley County is:
• Maddox Doan, of Whitley County High School, for Drama
• Ryan Fields, of Williamsburg High School, for Visual Art
• Alexander Gilliam, of Corbin High School for Instrumental Music — Guitar
• Zada Henderson, of Corbin High School, for Instrumental Music — Woodwinds
• Grayson Maggard, of Corbin High School, for Instrumental Music – Percussion
• Jonah Humfleet, of Corbin High School, for Drama.
“GSA is a life-changing experience and we are excited to have shared it with students from all 120 counties in Kentucky since the program first started,” said Nick Covault, executive director of GSA and GSA alumnus (Class of 2002, Vocal Music). “We celebrate the resilience, passion and energy these young students from all over Kentucky have exhibited to get to this point. Acceptance into GSA is a high honor and accomplishment that we hope brings great pride to these students’ parents, teachers and communities.”
