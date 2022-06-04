It may not be summer, but because temperatures sure feel like it, Kentucky Utilities Company is offering tips and resources to help keep cool. Minding the steps below and making just a few adjustments around your home as temperatures begin to rise can help better manage energy use, in turn, helping better manage energy bills.
- Start with a checkup: Have a certified professional service your AC annually to make sure it’s ready to perform in extended high temperatures. Set a reminder to change your filter each month, or according to the manufacturer’s instructions, to keep your system operating properly.
- Program your thermostat: Consider the schedules of those in the household and adjust programmable thermostats accordingly. Setting the thermostat to the highest comfortable setting during the day will help manage cooling expenses. Raising your thermostat setting by one degree can save as much as 4-7 percent on the cooling portion of your energy bill.
- Seal up leaks: Closing up any leaks or gaps around doors, windows and ductwork will help your cooling system operate more efficiently.
- Hit the fan: Using a fan along with your air conditioner helps spread the cooled air throughout the home more effectively without having to adjust the thermostat.
- Pull the shade: Closing curtains, drapes and blinds on sun-facing windows helps block rays that naturally increase indoor temperatures.
KU offers information on community agencies that offer heating and cooling assistance resources for those who qualify. For information and more energy-saving tips, visit lge-ku.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.