CORBIN — Special speaker Alan Keck, Mayor of Somerset and Republican candidate for governor, addressed the Corbin’s Rotary Club at their weekly meeting Thursday.
Mayor Keck was introduced to the crowd by his Corbin counterpart, Suzie Razmus, before outlining his bold vision for Kentucky.
Keck shared the story of his faith to begin his introduction.
“I only share my faith to start because its whats leads my life and what leads me. I also share it because it is the most sacred part of our freedom,” Keck said.
His campaign speech focused on how Kentucky families were important to him.
“I am a pro-life conservative and I think we can do more for families. I want Kentucky to not only be the most pro-life state but the most pro-family state in America,” Keck stated.
Early childhood education is important to Keck. He shared his ideas on public education and supporting educators to help grow the next generation.
“Let’s get rid of taxes on things like diapers, wipes and formula,” he added. “These are necessities for Kentucky families you shouldn’t have to pay taxes on. Childcare is expensive and hard to get. It needs to be more affordable.”
Keck is no stranger to the struggles that come with balancing a professional life and family.
“I am a fourth generational entrepreneur,” Keck said. “I took a lot of those principles of leadership learned in that world to my job as mayor of Somerset. Probably the number one is my ability to build a team,” Keck said.
Keck is running against 11 other candidates for the GOP nomination in the May Primary.
He pushed for getting Kentuckians back to work and attracting people to make Kentucky their home.
“We are fighting generational habits. Some of them are due to lack of opportunity. We are 48 in workforce participation,” Keck asserted. “This means those who can go to work and should go to work aren’t going to work. We need to identify why that is and get them back into work.”
Sliding scale welfare reform was one idea he proposed — providing half benefits for people who go back to work helping those out of poverty and saving money for the federal government.
Tax reform was another focus of his campaign.
Keck also shared his thoughts on public safety.
“We need to be backing the badge not just the blue. We want to have a law and order state and make sure we clean up the mess we have made in Kentucky.” he stated.
Keck praised the Rotary for the work they do in the community, which was highlighted in Thursday’s meeting by Baptist Health’s donation to the Empty Stocking Fund.
Anthony Powers, President and CEO of Baptist Health Corbin, presented a $4,500 check to the club for their signature charity — which has brightened Christmas for hundreds of local children.
“We are excited to do this,” Powers said. “This is something we have done for the last several years. Our employees, at their own will, are able to contribute money toward this charity; we have it automatically deducted and every year they are able to choose if they want to donate to one of the charities.”
Powers expressed a sense of pride for the initiative the workers at Baptist Health put forth to help the community.
“We are proud to give back to our community and our children with the greatest need. Last year they assisted over 500 families with presents,” Powers stated. “We are really proud. Several of our employees donated their time to the cause as well.”
