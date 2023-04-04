WILLIAMSBURG — Local donors are encouraged to gallop into the Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center Community Room this Friday for a blood drive to save lives and get their hands on an exciting new shirt.
All donors who give blood at this Kentucky Blood Center drive on Friday, April 7 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. will receive a “Hold Your Horses” T-shirt (while supplies last) as a thank you for donating.
One in seven people at hospitals will need a blood transfusion for everything from traumas to premature births, surgeries, organ transplants, diseases such as cancer and sickle cell diseases, and so much more.
Whatever the need, blood must be readily available to save a local patient’s life.
KBC, through the generous donation of blood from donors, provides lifesaving blood products to more than 70 hospitals in Kentucky.
The Williamsburg Tourism and Convention Center is located at 650 S. 10th Street.
Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.
Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522.
