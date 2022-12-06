CORBIN — The holidays have come early for Kentucky Blood Center donors. As an extra thank you for saving local lives, KBC will provide all donors who give blood this week (Dec. 5-10) at the Tri-County Donor Center a charcoal KBC fleece blanket in addition to a “Happy Y’allidays” T-shirt.
The Tri-County Donor Center, located at 1454 W. Cumberland Gap Parkway, is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. With limited supplies, donors are encouraged to sign up quickly to secure their gifts.
Giving blood is especially important during the holiday season when donations drop. With a recent flu and illness uptick in the region, KBC is encouraging Kentuckians to do their part to provide lifesaving blood to 70-plus hospitals in Kentucky.
One in four people will need a blood transfusion for everything from cancer treatments to premature births, car accidents, diseases, surgeries and more.
Donors can visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800.775.2522 to make an appointment. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted as space allows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.