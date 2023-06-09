CORBIN – Tuesday marked one year since Kentucky Blood Center opened the doors to lifesaving donors at its Tri-County Donor Center in Corbin.
To date, nearly 1,700 pints of blood have been completed at the location. With one donation saving up to three lives, more than 5,000 people have been potentially impacted by donations at 1454 W. Cumberland Pkwy.
“Donors in the Tri-County area have long shown a dedication to giving blood through our mobile operations,” said Mandy Brajuha, VP of external relations at KBC. “We suspected the community would welcome a brick-and-mortar location that would provide daily access to saving local lives, and we have been really pleased to see donors strengthen their commitment to saving local lives.”
Located in the Union Plaza next to Transamerica and Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance, the Tri-County Donor Center was built to provide convenience and easier access to donors eager to save lives. Coupled with the July 2022 opening of the Frankfort Donor Center, KBC now offers eight donor centers in six cities (Lexington, Louisville, Corbin, Frankfort, Pikeville and Somerset).
In combination with Kentucky Blood Center’s nearly 2,000 mobile drives a year, KBC is more equipped than ever to serve 70-plus medical facilities in the state and provide services for more than 90 Kentucky counties from Paducah to Pikeville. Supplying blood for cancer treatments, premature births, car accidents, diseases, surgeries and more, KBC is the largest independent, full-service, nonprofit blood center in Kentucky.
All donor centers are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments for the Tri-County Donor Center are available at my.kybloodcenter.org/donor/schedules/center/10 or by calling 800.775.2522. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome.
Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.