WILLIAMSBURG — The Whitley County School District announced Tuesday that Julie Osborne has been named the new principal of Whitley County High School.
Osborne comes to WCHS from her position as an assistant principal at Knox Central High School in Barbourville.
She began her career in 1993 in Memphis, Tennessee as a high school math teacher and later became a Certified Public Accountant. She resumed her career in education in 2010 as a math teacher in Knox County and became an assistant principal in 2015.
She replaces Dr. Bob Lawson who accepted a superintendent position in the Henderson County School District.
When asked about accepting the new position, Osborne commented, “My family and I are proud to join the Whitley County Colonel family. I look forward to building upon Whitley County High School’s commitment to developing life-long learners and helping each student achieve their goals as they transition to life after high school.”
“I was very impressed with Mrs. Osborne’s extensive knowledge concerning high school curriculum, transition readiness and assessment. Her skillset lends itself to leading our high school to continued success. We are happy to welcome her and her family to our school district family,” said Whitley County Superintendent John Siler.
Osborne and her husband Bart, who coaches baseball at Union College, have three children. Their oldest is Addison, who will graduate from Union University in Jackson, Tennessee this December and plans to attend law school; Leeanna is entering her first year at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland and the youngest, R.J., will be an eighth grade student at Whitley County Middle School.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a meet and greet will not be possible. Instead, a video introduction will be posted on the Whitley County High School website and Facebook page later in the week so that students, their families, staff and community members can meet the new principal.
