WILLIAMSBURG — Joshua Hash is the winner of the 2022 Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award from University of the Cumberlands. The Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award honors a male student from the senior class who has made significant contributions to university life while demonstrating outstanding spiritual values.
Josh Hash is the son of Dan and Pam Hash of Corbin, Kentucky. He majored in accounting and business administration with a minor in missions and ministry. Josh was a member of the business club on campus, the Kentucky Society of Certified Public Accountants, and the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants.
During his time at Cumberlands, he was the recipient of several awards, including the Christian Leadership Scholarship and the Campus Ambassador of the Year Award. He was also named to the Dean's List.
Josh served in leadership roles on campus as a Campus Ambassador and as a member of the Campus Ministries Leadership Team, and he is currently a Residence Hall Director. In addition, Josh found time to work several off-campus jobs, such as working for State Farm Insurance, Crossings Ministries, and Building Solutions, LLC. Josh was also involved in and played a leadership role with Immanuel Baptist Church as a student life group leader for the past 3 years.
Following graduation, Josh plans to marry, stay on staff with Cumberlands' Residence Life and obtain his master's degree in business administration through Cumberlands.
