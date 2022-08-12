Jones Plastic & Engineering in Williamsburg donated school supplies to employees’ children on Friday, July 22. Employees with children of any school age (kindergarten to college) were treated to a buffet of school supplies.
The buffet was fully loaded with pencils, colored pencils, crayons, rulers, spiral notebooks, colored file folders, hand sanitizer, glue sticks, and pencil pouches — everything the parents needs for school but the kid.
Jones Plastic last did this in 2019 and it was a very popular event for the employees.
“We couldn’t do this in 2020 or 2021 due to COVID-19. It is fun to get back into it now,” said Bryan Edwards, HR Manager.
Employees pre-registered 249 kids for the event. Michelle Sparks, Payroll Administrator, said, “Anything left over will be donated to one of the local schools.”
Jones Plastic has a history of social responsibility including:
1) A Co-op program for high school seniors,
2) Donations to AG-Fab shop in Whitley County of welding helmets, welding rods, and steel stock,
3) Beds for Children Program,
4) Uniforms for South Whitley Savages football team, and
5) Shoes for Whitley County soccer team.
