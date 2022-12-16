WILLIAMSBURG — President Larry L. Cockrum has appointed Dr. Jerry Jackson to the position of chancellor, beginning in January 2023. Jackson currently serves on the President’s cabinet as Executive Vice-President for Enrollment, Communications, and Student Affairs.
“Jerry Jackson is a long-time member of my leadership team with two decades of experience in higher education,” said Cockrum. “In this new role, Jerry will use his background in enrollment management to ensure that Cumberlands stays true to its mission of providing students from all backgrounds with access to affordable education opportunities. This move allows me to remain laser-focused on the university’s strategic priorities of increasing college accessibility for underserved populations.”
Dr. Jackson has been a member of the Cumberlands family since 2015, assisting primarily in enrollment management with undergraduate on-campus, online, and graduate populations. During his time on campus, Cumberlands has seen a dramatic increase in its student population, which now is nearly 20,000 students. In recent years, Cumberlands has earned recognition from the Chronicle of Higher Education as the fourth fastest-growing university in the nation.
Dr. Jackson received a B.A. in English and Journalism from Union College, earned his M.A. in Education from Eastern Kentucky University, and completed his Ed.D. in Educational Leadership at Cumberlands.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.