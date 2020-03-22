Immanuel Baptist Church a pickup location for Corbin schools lunch program beginning Monday
Beginning Monday, March 23, Immanuel Baptist Church will be a pickup location for Corbin Independent Schools Food Service Lunch program. Lunches will be distributed from Monday-Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
John Bill Grant, age 75, of Woodbine, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his home. He was a retired coal miner, attended Indian Gap Baptist Church and loved hunting and going to the flea market. John Bill was born in Woodbine and was preceded in death by his mother, Mallie Grant; s…
