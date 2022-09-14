Leadership Tri County is a non-profit organization established in 1987 as an educational program designed to identify potential, emerging, and current leaders from Knox, Laurel, and Whitley counties to nurture their continued development into the leaders our area needs now and in the future.
Three of the organizing and charter members were honored to have an annual scholarship given in their name. A $1,000 scholarship is given in Laurel County named the Tom Handy Scholarship, in Whitley County the Sandi Curd Scholarship, and in Knox County the Denise Wainscott Scholarship.
In 2022, the Denise Wainscott Scholarship winner was Bryce Imel from Knox Central High School. Bryce is the son of Chad and Stacy Imel of Barbourville. He will be attending Eastern Kentucky University. The Knox County leaders are proud to present this award to an outstanding young Knox Countian.
