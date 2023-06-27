CORBIN — The streets of downtown Corbin were lively Saturday afternoon with a sea of Pride colors, a large police presence and messages wanting to be heard.
The event was in response to a prior human rights protest of about seven individuals in Sanders Park on June 3, that involved pushback from a reported KKK member and another with a firearm and a response from the police — all of which resulted in a viral video on TikTok.
No one was injured from the incident but it made the Corbin community aware the problems they thought they were facing could be much larger than originally thought.
The hate did not stop after the first event. Those involved with the protest and those starting to ask questions say they continued to get threats online.
Rather than slow the efforts of those advocating for human rights, the group grew in number as well as support.
Just days after the first protest effort, Ajay Anderson planned for another peaceful protesting event, legally obtained permits and requested the police there for safety. The event would be June 24 between Sanders Park and Nibroc Park.
The community heard their message Saturday with over 30 individuals showing support with signs advocating for human right concerns that they were passionate about.
Rowan Savage, originally from Pike County and now calling Corbin his home with his partner, said he showed up for those too afraid to show up or who couldn’t for a multitude of reasons.
“I’m here to look fear in the eyes and face it because someone has to,” Savage said. “I wasn’t sure if I was going to show up today but I was reminded of ‘high school me’ who couldn’t come to something like this. I want to be here because to show it’s ok to be out and to be proud and be visible. It’s why we are all here today, trying to exist exactly how we were meant to be here.”
Ryan Ball from the Williamsburg and Corbin area was advocating for gender affirming care for those who need it.
“Not only in Kentucky, but all around the country there are bills being suggested and passed that are ultimately harming people that we care about and others should be caring about,” Ball said. “The American Medical Association specific guidelines show us affirmative care is the most affective way of treating people with gender dysphoria.”
Michelle Fisher, an Somerset attorney who also is the president of that city’s PFLAG chapter (which advocates for the LGBTQ+ community), found herself at the event to help educate others and show support for anyone who may need it.
“Members of the LGBTQ+ community statistically have considered suicide in some time in their life,” Fisher said. “Just one affirming person can reduce that by 40 percent.”
Haley Wagers of London showed up during the humid day to lead by example. She is pregnant with her daughter.
“I’m out here for her. I want her to know she can be a he, they, trans or anything. She can love anyone and not be afraid to stand up for what she believes in,” Wagers said. “I had to learn that the hard way and I want her to have it easier than I did.”
Anderson said those who weren’t even a part of the LGBTQ+ community showed up and showed them some love.
Crystal Guffey from Albany brought her children to the event to observe. They quietly sat on a bench near Nibroc park.
“This is a miraculous moment to see people stand up for themself fighting for what they believe in and for their rights,” Guffey said. “They didn’t have to be here today but they wanted people to know they are equal. Because they love a man or a woman shouldn’t be held against them in anyway.”
However, not everyone accepted the colorful message on Saturday. About four individuals decided to spread a message of their own yelling chants like “Shame on Corbin,” “Say no to Gay Pride” and other counter-protesting chants and gestures.
Due to the legally obtained permit, officers were able to make the counter protestors move down the street from the area when they began yelling homophobic slurs and other hate speech.
“Like with the counter protestors down here going against it,” Guffey said. “I understand it. Also though, as a mother if whoever my children loves treat them right, that is all that matters. I will support them no matter what. This town needs to wake up.”
Some vehicles passing by sported Confederate flags and gave the counter protestors thumbs up.
However, Anderson said they seen more support from those passing by with celebratory honks and words of encouragement which was uplifting to those protesting.
Anderson tries to use these events to have conversation with others which can sometimes prove to be difficult. One woman disagreed with Anderson’s thoughts on rights for 16-year-olds to get gender-affirming care.
“We can have a healthy debate but if you are going to yell, you’re going to have to leave,” Anderson said. “She thought screaming meant she was right, yelling we were hurting our kids by letting them be trans. I had some good conversations with people today but some people are just full of hate.”
Stephanie Hutton and her children showed up in support of human rights. She is separated from one of the individuals involved with the original incident. This has resulted in some misconception about her and her children’s stance on the matter.
“We do not support the hate thing in anyway,” Stephanie said. “We don’t want discord and we want everyone to know me and my children do not support hate even if he does.”
Anderson said they had amazing support from the Corbin Police and Kentucky State Police in addition to people dropping off water for them to drink during the humid Kentucky day they found themselves marching for human rights in.
“It’s not what I expected today. I thought we would see some white robes out here for sure but when I heard the counter protestors were here, I thought it might have been worse than it turned out to be,” Anderson said. “I am so happy this brought so many together today. We were able to be heard in a safe, eventful way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.