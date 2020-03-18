local

This list provided by Corbin Tourism has ways to support local businesses during closings caused by COVID-19.

Additional businesses not included in the photo:

The Game King at 113 N. Main St., Corbin is doing curbside pick up, mail order and people can still shop in the store.

Sonny's has a drive thru or guests can order online or call ahead for carry out.  We can deliver to groups ordering together.  (That will be especially helpful for the people having to work in "essential operations.")  People can also get Sonny's delivered via DoorDash.

Location details for the Corbin Sonny's BBQ, including downloadable menus,  can be found at  hwww.sonnysbbq.com/locations/corbin 

The Corbin Sonny's BBQ is located at 200 Hwy 770. Modified store hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 7 days a week.

Call 606-526-0000 for carry out or to coordinate delivery for a group

Order online at order.sonnysbbq.com/menu/corbin

___

Williamsburg Main Street Program posted the following list of Williamsburg businesses:

Hardees - 549-3952

Drive thru only

Burger King- 606-549-5464

Drive thru only

Taco Bell - 606-549-0074

Drive thru only

McDonalds - 606-549-3920

Drive thru/limited carry-out no more than 10 in lobby (subject to change)

G&E Burgers- 606-549-9097

Carry-out and to go order via phone with curbside/carhop service

11am-9pm Mon-Sat

https://gandeburgers.com/

Find them on Facebook and Instagram as well!

Brick Oven - 606-703-0047

Call in orders for carry-out and deliveries within the city.

open 11am til 7pm - Mon- Sat

Closed on Sundays

https://www.thebrickovenky.com

Find them on Facebook and Instagram as well!

Milly's on Main - 606-549-2825

Call In orders for carry-out

9am-3pm Mon-Fri

Find them on Facebook!

Torres Steakhouse - 606-515-6132 Call in for curbside

10:30am-10pm Mon-Sun.

https://www.torresmexicansteakhouse.com/

Find them on Facebook as well!

Eldorado's - 606-539-0062

Call in for carry-out or curbside.

11am - 10pm Mon-Sun.

http://www.eldoradomexrest.com/phone/index.html

Find them on Facebook as well!

Riverside - 606-549-3215

Call in orders for carry-out.

8:30am-5pm M-F

8:30-2pm Sat

Find them on Facebook!

Highland Park Drive-Inn -606-549-0410 per the norm/curbside

9am-8:30pm Mon-Sat

Closed Sunday

Find them on Facebook!

Kwik Shop - 606-549-4278

Business as usual

7am-6pm Mon-Sat

Closed Sunday

KFC - 606-549-1194

Drive thru only

Pizza Hut - 606-549-5896

Call in for curbside

Find your local Pizza Hut online and on Facebook!

King Donuts - 606-515-6088

Drive thru/carry-out

4:30am-5:30pm Mon-Sat

4:30am-3pm Sunday

Find them on Facebook!

Wendy's - 606-549-9770

Carry-out/drive thru

Hollywood Video - 606-549-0219

Call in for carry-out

11am-9pm Mon-Sat

2pm-9pm Sunday

Dairy Queen - 606-549-0007

Drive Thru only

Domino's Pizza - 606-549-3060

Carry-out and Delivery

10:30am-Midnight Sun-Sat

Find your local Domino's online and on Facebook!

Little Ceasar's Pizza -

606-549-1949

Drive thru and online orders for pick-up by Drive thru.

11am-10pm Mon-Sat

Noon -10pm Sunday

Find them online and Facebook!

Brashear's (Oral's)

606-549-0381

Call in orders for Lunch boxes to go from 11am-2pm

Find him on Facebook!

Huddle House Closed

Please Note - Days and Hours are subject to change.

If you have other local businesses to add, email us at newsroom@thetimestribune.com.

