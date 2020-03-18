This list provided by Corbin Tourism has ways to support local businesses during closings caused by COVID-19.
Additional businesses not included in the photo:
The Game King at 113 N. Main St., Corbin is doing curbside pick up, mail order and people can still shop in the store.
Sonny's has a drive thru or guests can order online or call ahead for carry out. We can deliver to groups ordering together. (That will be especially helpful for the people having to work in "essential operations.") People can also get Sonny's delivered via DoorDash.
Location details for the Corbin Sonny's BBQ, including downloadable menus, can be found at hwww.sonnysbbq.com/locations/corbin
The Corbin Sonny's BBQ is located at 200 Hwy 770. Modified store hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 7 days a week.
Call 606-526-0000 for carry out or to coordinate delivery for a group
Order online at order.sonnysbbq.com/menu/corbin
___
Williamsburg Main Street Program posted the following list of Williamsburg businesses:
Hardees - 549-3952
Drive thru only
Burger King- 606-549-5464
Drive thru only
Taco Bell - 606-549-0074
Drive thru only
McDonalds - 606-549-3920
Drive thru/limited carry-out no more than 10 in lobby (subject to change)
G&E Burgers- 606-549-9097
Carry-out and to go order via phone with curbside/carhop service
11am-9pm Mon-Sat
Find them on Facebook and Instagram as well!
Brick Oven - 606-703-0047
Call in orders for carry-out and deliveries within the city.
open 11am til 7pm - Mon- Sat
Closed on Sundays
https://www.thebrickovenky.com
Find them on Facebook and Instagram as well!
Milly's on Main - 606-549-2825
Call In orders for carry-out
9am-3pm Mon-Fri
Find them on Facebook!
Torres Steakhouse - 606-515-6132 Call in for curbside
10:30am-10pm Mon-Sun.
https://www.torresmexicansteakhouse.com/
Find them on Facebook as well!
Eldorado's - 606-539-0062
Call in for carry-out or curbside.
11am - 10pm Mon-Sun.
http://www.eldoradomexrest.com/phone/index.html
Find them on Facebook as well!
Riverside - 606-549-3215
Call in orders for carry-out.
8:30am-5pm M-F
8:30-2pm Sat
Find them on Facebook!
Highland Park Drive-Inn -606-549-0410 per the norm/curbside
9am-8:30pm Mon-Sat
Closed Sunday
Find them on Facebook!
Kwik Shop - 606-549-4278
Business as usual
7am-6pm Mon-Sat
Closed Sunday
KFC - 606-549-1194
Drive thru only
Pizza Hut - 606-549-5896
Call in for curbside
Find your local Pizza Hut online and on Facebook!
King Donuts - 606-515-6088
Drive thru/carry-out
4:30am-5:30pm Mon-Sat
4:30am-3pm Sunday
Find them on Facebook!
Wendy's - 606-549-9770
Carry-out/drive thru
Hollywood Video - 606-549-0219
Call in for carry-out
11am-9pm Mon-Sat
2pm-9pm Sunday
Dairy Queen - 606-549-0007
Drive Thru only
Domino's Pizza - 606-549-3060
Carry-out and Delivery
10:30am-Midnight Sun-Sat
Find your local Domino's online and on Facebook!
Little Ceasar's Pizza -
606-549-1949
Drive thru and online orders for pick-up by Drive thru.
11am-10pm Mon-Sat
Noon -10pm Sunday
Find them online and Facebook!
Brashear's (Oral's)
606-549-0381
Call in orders for Lunch boxes to go from 11am-2pm
Find him on Facebook!
Huddle House Closed
Please Note - Days and Hours are subject to change.
If you have other local businesses to add, email us at newsroom@thetimestribune.com.
