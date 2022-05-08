CORBIN — While it sounds like the last thing you should do, exercise may provide relief for knee pain.
“In most cases, a combination of strengthening and stretching exercises can help relieve pain by helping to improve how the joint moves and functions,” said Ryan Tolliver, PT, with Baptist Health Rehabilitation
The knee is the largest joint in the body and one that gets heavy use every day. Strengthening the muscles around your knees helps you move effectively, minimize knee pain that can be worsened by improper knee function, and prevent injuries. “Not only is knee pain caused by structures associated with the knee, but it may also be caused by the joint impairments above and below the knee, such as weak hip muscles. Stretching and strengthening exercises can help with joint pain,” Tolliver added.
There are several exercises you can do at home to support your knees. Seven of the most helpful are described below.
1. Seated knee extensions
This exercise targets your quadriceps (top of thigh) muscles.
- Sit on a sturdy table or desk where your legs hang freely and can extend out in front of you.
Extend your leg, raising your foot until your leg is straight.
- Hold for 3-5 seconds.
- Slowly lower your leg and return to the starting position.
- Repeat 10 times with one leg, then do the same with the other leg.
2. Bridges
This exercise targets the gluteal muscles (buttocks).
- Begin lying on your back with your knees bent and feet hip width apart.
- Squeeze your stomach and buttock muscles and lift your bottom up into a bridge position. Return to the starting position and repeat.
- Keep your stomach and buttock muscles active and do not arch your back during the exercise.
- Repeat 10 times
3. Clamshells
This exercise targets the hip abductors (muscles on the side of hips).
- Begin lying on your side with your hips bent at a 45 degree angle and your knees bent at a 90 degree angle.
- Lift your knee toward the ceiling, while keeping your foot down and hip in a neutral position. Lower your leg down to the starting position and repeat.
- Repeat exercises 10 times then roll over the other side and repeat 10 times.
4. Standing hamstring curls
This exercise engages your hamstrings (back of thigh) and gluteal (buttock) muscles.
- Stand with your knees 1–2 inches apart. Steady yourself with a hand on a chair, countertop, or wall.
- Slowly bend your knee, raising your foot behind you while keeping the thigh perpendicular to the ground. Stop when your thigh and lower leg create a 90-degree angle. Keep your straight leg slightly bent rather than locked.
- Hold for 5 seconds and then slowly return to the starting position.
- Do this a total of 10 times on one leg and then repeat with the other leg.
5. Standing step-ups
This exercise strengthens your quadriceps, hip flexors, hamstrings, and gluteal muscles.
- Use a sturdy exercise platform that’s no taller than 6 inches.
- Place a foot on the platform and step up, then bring the other foot up onto the platform.
- Hold this position, for up to 5 seconds.
- Return the foot slowly to the floor followed by the other foot.
- Repeat 10 times and then switch sides and do 10 repetitions.
6. Standing hip abduction
This exercise strengthens the hip abductors (muscles on the side of hips) .
- Begin in a standing upright position holding onto the counter for support.
- Lift your leg out to your side, then return to the starting position and repeat
- Make sure to keep leg straight and do not bend or rotate your trunk during the exercise.
- Do this for a total of 10 reps and then switch sides and do 10 reps.
7. Standing hip extension
This exercises strengthens the hip extensors (buttocks).
- Begin in a standing upright position in front of a counter or stable surface for support.
- Tighten your buttock muscles and slowly lift your leg backward while keeping the knee straight. Return to the starting position and repeat.
- Keep your shoulders and hips facing forward during the exercise and do not bend forward at your hips.
- Do this for a total of 10 reps and then switch sides and do 10 reps.
In some cases, exercise is not appropriate for knee pain. See your healthcare provider if you have any of the following symptoms:
- Fever
- Pain that is not improving
- Pain that intensifies with activity
- Pain that wakes you up in the middle of the night
Take a quick check
Wondering what your knee and hip pain means? Or what you can do to alleviate that pain? Take our free knee and hip assessment to find out how well your joints are functioning and how joint pain affects your quality of life. Start the quick, online assessment today.
