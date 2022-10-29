CORBIN — Feeling chronically tired, weak or exhausted is a common complaint for those with cancer, caused by the condition itself, or by its treatment. Unlike the moderate fatigue you may feel after a busy day, cancer-related fatigue (CRF) is often severe. This type of fatigue typically comes on quickly, isn’t the result of physical activity or exertion, and doesn’t resolve with rest or sleep. In addition to feeling tired, a person may experience stiff shoulders, trouble concentrating, sleepiness, boredom, anxiety, or irritability.
“Each person’s cancer experience is different, so your level of cancer-related fatigue may vary from a mild lack of energy to feeling completely wiped out,” said Abigail Byrnes, MD, Hematology-Oncology, Baptist Health Medical Group Corbin. “This persistent extreme tiredness is common for those with cancer or in cancer treatment.”
Causes of Cancer-Related Fatigue (CRF)
It’s common to experience extreme tiredness with cancer or cancer treatment. In fact, it is uncommon not to experience fatigue related to cancer or its treatment.
Doctors and researchers can’t point to a single cause that explains all cancer-related fatigue. Likely, there are multiple different factors at play that result in fatigue. One factor may be that cancer cells, like all cells, consume nutrients, which means some of the energy from the meals you eat isn’t available for normal body functions.
People who are being treated for cancer also experience CRF, which may be caused by:
- Changes in how cells function
- Dehydration that results from nausea and vomiting or decreased water intake
- Changes in hormone levels
- Inflammation
- Tissue and cell damage
- Anemia from reduced red blood cell counts
- Pain
- Emotional stress
- Poor sleep
- Medications such as pain relievers
- Lack of exercise
So while cancer treatment can help slow or stop the progression of the disease, fatigue can be a significant, albeit temporary side effect.
Diagnosis, treatment
“If you are experiencing fatigue, be sure to tell your healthcare provider so we can address it. Don’t dismiss it,” said Dr. Byrnes. “An initial step may be to order blood tests to check for issues such as anemia.”
Most cancer patients will experience cancer-related fatigue at some point. Steps you can take to reduce or prevent fatigue include:
- Exercising regularly
- Eating a healthy diet
- Managing your stress
- Conserving energy by limiting unnecessary tasks
- Being treated for anemia or hypothyroidism if appropriate
CRF Outlook
The degree and duration of cancer related fatigue varies based on the type of cancer a person has and based on the type of treatment they receive. For example, chemotherapy may cause fatigue a few days after treatment that resolves between treatments. People who have surgery may experience CRF until they recover from their procedure.
Radiation therapy causes fatigue that increases as the treatment progresses but tends to decrease a few months after the end of treatments. Patients who receive bone marrow transplants may experience cancer-related fatigue for up to a year after treatment.
“So, while chronic fatigue after cancer treatment is challenging, it generally resolves with time,” added Dr. Byrnes.
