CORBIN – While persistent coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath and chest pain are classic signs of lung cancer, there are a number of surprising signs and symptoms that can signal the disease.
Lung cancer accounts for about 13% of all cancers diagnosed in the United States and is the leading cause of death for men.
Classic or expected lung cancer symptoms include:
• A cough that does not go away or gets worse
• Coughing up blood or rust-colored sputum (spit or phlegm)
• Chest pain that is often worse with deep breathing, coughing, or laughing
• Shortness of breath — feeling like you can’t breathe or get enough air
• Infections such as bronchitis and pneumonia that don’t go away or keep coming back
• New onset of wheezing — making a high-pitched whistling sound when exhaling
Unexpected symptoms of lung cancer
Not every lung cancer symptom is linked to your lungs, or breathing. These unexpected signs may include:
• Hoarseness or change in voice.
A tumor in the lung can press on the nerve controlling the vocal cords, causing your voice to sound strained or raspy, or sound lower in tone or softer in volume.
• Weight.
Weight loss that is unexpected can be a sign.
• Blood clots.
Blood clots in your legs, arms or lungs are more likely to develop.
• Bone pain.
When lung cancer spreads to the bone, it can cause bone pain in the spine/back, pelvis or large bones of the arms and legs. This pain gets worse when moving, at night, or when lying on your back.
• Fatigue.
A sense of fatigue, or feeling tired, that is new or does not go away. This can come from many different medical problems, but can be a sign of cancer.
• Heart problems.
New heart problems such as fast or irregular heartbeat or new chest pain can be related to undiagnosed lung disease.
• Swollen face, neck or arms.
This can include a purplish tint to the skin.
• Swollen breasts in men.
Large-cell lung cancer can interfere with a man’s hormone levels, causing swelling and tenderness in his breasts.
• Nervous system changes.
When lung cancer spreads to the brain, it can cause nervous system changes such as headache, weakness or numbness of an arm or leg, dizziness, balance problems, or seizures.
“Many of these symptoms – both the classic type and those which are more unexpected – can be indicators of other types of medical conditions, so it’s best to discuss these signs with your healthcare provider,” said Bridgette Jones, RN, OCN, Lung Nurse Navigator, Baptist Health Corbin. “None of these signs definitely mean lung cancer, but having one or more of these symptoms is concerning and means it’s time to schedule a checkup with your healthcare provider to discuss the symptoms.”
