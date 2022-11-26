CORBIN — One of the region’s best-loved authors will be in town next week to read from his latest novel.
Silas House will be at the Corbin Public Library December 1 starting at 6 p.m. for a reading from Lark Ascending followed by a question-answer session, autographs and book signing. Light refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Corbin Public Library.
The Laurel County native is the New York Times bestselling author of seven novels, three plays, and a book of creative nonfiction. A former commentator for NPR’s “All Things Considered”, House’s writing has appeared recently in The Washington Post, The Atlantic, Time, The New York Times, and many other publications. He is the winner of the Duggins Prize for Outstanding Mid-Career Novelist, the Governor’s Award in the Arts for his service to the arts in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, an E.B. White Honor Award, the Storylines Prize from the New York Public Library/NAV Foundation, three honorary degrees, and many other honors, including being invited to read at the Library of Congress. This year he was chosen as Appalachian of the Year in a nationwide poll.
House is also an executive producer and subject of the award-winning film Hulu documentary Hillbilly. As a music writer he has worked with Tyler Childers, Kacey Musgraves, Jason Isbell, Kris Kristofferson, Lucinda Williams, Lee Ann Womack, and many other artists. House serves as the National Endowment for the Humanities Chair at Berea College and on the fiction faculty at the Naslund-Mann Graduate School of Writing.
Find out more at silas-house.com.
