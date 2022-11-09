WILLIAMSBURG — The South-Central Kentucky US Marine Corps Toys For Tots Campaign, sponsored by the JC Paul Detachment 1448, Marine Corps League, was on hand to accept a $5,000 donation from The Houchens Food Group DBA Sav-A-Lot and IGA food stores. During September, a fundraiser was held in all their stores within the campaign’s area of operation.
On hand to accept the donation from Houchens Food Group’ Division Manager Steve Stollings were Toys For Tots Coordinators Greg and Cathy Sims along with some volunteers. All donations to the South-Central Kentucky Campaign remain in the local area for the purchase of toys and books to provide a “Little Christmas” to those children that may not otherwise have one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.