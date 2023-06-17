Larry Gray of Baptist Health Louisville and Carl Herde of the Kentucky Hospital Association were awarded the KHA’s Distinguished Service Award at the association’s 94th annual convention in Lexington May 17.
The award, considered the association’s highest honor, is given to individuals who have given untiring and exceptional service to their hospital, community, the state and KHA, according to a news release.
Gray is president of Baptist Health Louisville and has served in the Baptist Health system for more than 35 years. A hospital news release in February said he plans to retire this year.
The KHA release notes that Gray led the hospital through the Covid-19 pandemic and that Louisville Business First named him a Healthcare Hero for his extensive Covid-19 vaccine outreach and his leadership abilities.
Prior to his role at the Louisville hospital, Gray served as the director of pastoral care in 1988, the vice president for System Support and Administrative Services at Baptist Health Lexington and president of Baptist Health Corbin.
Herde, vice-president of financial policy at KHA, also received the Distinguished Service Award.
Herde started at Touche Ross & Co., the predecessor firm of Deloitte & Touche in Louisville. He joined Baptist Health in 1984 as a controller and eventually served as the chief financial officer and vice president during his 23 years with the system. He also served on multiple boards throughout his career. After retiring, Herde joined the KHA in 2016.
During his time at the association, Herde led the charge to secure funding for Kentucky’s hospitals with the Hospital Rate Improvement Program. A KHA release said the program has helped keeping hospitals open during a financially difficult time.
KHA gave the late Thomas “Tommy” Elliott of LOuisville its Health Care Governance Leadership award, for individuals who make a positive and sustainable impact on the quality of care in their communities through their work as governing-board members. Elliott was killed in the mass shooting at Old National Bank in Louisville on April 10.
The KHA release says Elliott was committed to providing health equity for the people of Kentucky while serving on the boards of Baptist Health Louisville, the Baptist Health System and the Greater Louisville Foundation from 2008 to 2022. He also served on several charitable organizations’ boards.
