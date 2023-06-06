CORBIN — Over 800 individuals came together for the second annual Hometown Hope Recovery Rally at the Corbin Civic Center on Saturday. Over two dozen resource organizations were present that could prove to be a valuable tool for those seeking to recover from addiction.
Multiple people shared their unique message of how they overcame addiction, whether it be through a testimony and word of encouragement or through song.
One of those individuals were Dru Hicks, originally from California, who has hundreds of thousands followers on social media. He uses his platform “Clean & Sober That’s What’s Up by Dru Hicks” and traveling around the world to share the message of hope for those struggling with addiction through his own story of recovery.
After 25 years of active addiction, Hicks is now seven years and four months in recovery.
“The energy at this event hosted by Mike and Marie St.John is so infectious and this event is so powerful,” Hicks said. “I was really blessed to be a part of this event.”
It was not an uncommon scene to see individuals greeting each other with hugs as those in recovery celebrated their journey.
Hicks shared a message he thought the community of Corbin needed to hear the most.
“It takes a village. If lawmakers can come together and put their resources together, more results could happen,” Hicks said.
Hicks encouraged those to seek him out on social media for encouraging information.
Another positive message came from the eastern Kentucky Appalachian region.
Michael Clark, once a drug user but now a preacher and activist for those who struggle with substance use disorder, explained how this region needs to change how they see people who struggle with addiction.
“They are not bad people trying to get good. They are sick people trying to get healthy,” Clark said. “I don’t get mad at my grandma because she takes insulin for her diabetes. It’s our job as humans when we are well and healthy to help anyone sick to recovery, no matter the disease.”
Clark explained each individual may have a different path to recovery.
“For me, it was Jesus Christ,” Clark said. “Whatever form it may be for someone to get on their feet, gain strength and be a productive member of society, I am all for it.”
Clark is the pastor of Rooted Church and is a leader at Addiction Recovery Care in Letcher County.
“I want to tell those struggling with addiction, you don’t have to die like this,” Clark said. “God says there is a purpose and plan for you.”
Clark shared his phone number for anyone seeking help in recovery, 606-240-8065.
Also rooted in Kentucky, Tony Barrett, executive director of Recovery of Montgomery County, also knows the path to recovery from experience and had a message for the community.
Barrett said that the community needs to show those in addiction love by trying to get them help, giving them second opportunities with jobs and welcoming them back home after their treatment.
“The community and businesses need to come together and give those in recovery a warm welcome,” Barrett said. “Give them places they can grow. So often they come back home and can’t get a job.”
Barrett said that statistics show those in recovery are often better employees.
“They want to prove themself. They have less tardy rates and have higher production rates because they want to prove themselves,” Barrett said, “They need second chances.”
Those who do not know how to communicate with those who struggle with addiction are encouraged to speak up and ask questions to those like Mike St. John and others who spoke at the event.
“Talking about our journey is part of our healing. Any of us will be happy to talk with you. Ask them to help you understand what an addict goes through,” Barrett said.
Addiction does not discriminate.
“This isn’t a problem that just happens to the poor or the degenerates or low-lifes. I have seen judges fall, police officers, lawyers, doctors. I have seen them all fall to addiction,” Barrett said. “Addiction does not discriminate so as humans, we can’t discriminate against addicts.”
Barrett has seen 238 people placed in treatment since 2019 through Recovery of Montgomery.
“I joke with people who reach out, we are like the Domino’s of treatment. We will come get you to the path of treatment in 30 minutes or less. You better have your bags packed,” Barrett said. “It is that easy to get help now.”
Hometown Hope’s message was loud and clear, “There is hope after dope,” and there is a community in Corbin to help you find it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.