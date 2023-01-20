CORBIN — The Corbin Community Backpack Program (CCBP) accepted a $2,000 check from Hometown Bank on Monday to help in the group’s efforts to serve elementary and middle school children in the Knox, Whitley and Corbin Independent school systems.
Melody Beecham, Vice President of Human Resources for Hometown Bank, presented the check to the CCBP board during their meeting at the First Christian Church of Corbin.
The donation was collected from employees of Hometown Bank. The company employees chose three different local philanthropies to raise money for throughout the year. In addition to the Backpack Program, they help efforts in Relay For Life and Angel Tree.
Employees raise money by spending a dollar to wear jeans on Fridays.
The Backpack Program was started in 2005 by the First Christian Church in Corbin. In the beginning, they served nearly 25 bags but over the years their efforts have expanded beyond the church to include the entire community and over 850 backpacks.
The program originally was designed for the Corbin Independent Schools and that later expanded to include Knox and Whitley counties.
Sherry Paul, CCBP vice chair and the family resource center coordinator for Whitley County North Elementary, expressed her gratitude for the effort being made to include more schools and children into the program.
“I serve on the board and try to help with fundraisers as a way of giving back,” Paul said. “I greatly appreciate our school system being adopted by this program and the people on this board that is wonderful to work with.”
Paul said she works closely with teachers to help identify the children who may need our services.
Sadly, there is a need to make sure some children have food to eat during the weekends and breaks that they are home.
“The teachers at my school really notice when the children exhibit behaviors that make them feel the children are in need of extra food for the weekends,” Paul said. “For an example, we had a child taking an empty lunch box to the lunchroom and bringing home any extra food the kids would give him. The teacher immediately noticed that and we immediately got him on the Backpack Program.”
Corbin Community Backpack Program is serving the needs of the community by providing bags of nonperishable and easy-to-make food options at the end of each week.
Many times by helping a child through this program, it opens a door to assess the needs of the family and help beyond a weekly backpack full of food for the weekend.
“I was able to check with the family of the young boy that was bringing the empty lunchbox to the lunchroom and get his family some extra food that would last them the month,” Paul said.
Food security issues are happening all around the community. The CCBP is doing their best to meet the needs of these children who experience food insecurity.
“I was told that the children were not allowed to eat food on the bus,” board member Anne Hoskins said. “I was told someone noticed a child eating on the bus and reminded the child of the rule. The child responded with a ‘If I don’t eat it now my father will take my food.’”
The board expressed concern that there are more kids out there than the community realize, with some members hearing that children will hide the bags to keep other from taking them.
“Food insecurity in our communities is a real problem,” CCBP Financial Advisor Janie Akins said. “These kids are survivors.”
The Corbin Community Backpack Program always accepts monetary donations but they are also looking for volunteers who can help unload trucks and fill backpacks.
The University of the Cumberlands allows students to donate their time in exchange of class credit and they have a large volunteer turnout Mondays at 6 p.m but outside of those hours and outside of the university’s schedule, they need more hands to put in the work.
If you or your organization can help, call (606) 528-1333 for more information on how to get involved.
