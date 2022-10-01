MIDWAY — It was an action-packed time as Midway University hosted its annual Homecoming and Family Weekend on September 16 and 17.
On-campus events included a dance, trivia, bingo, lunch on the lawn with a DJ and games, home soccer games, and the university’s inaugural sprint football game. Families also were able to enjoy the Midway Fall Festival in downtown Midway.
During the Saturday home soccer games, the Homecoming Court nominees — including Taylor Petrey of Corbin and Brianna Howard of London — were recognized between games. The Royal Court was then announced, and the honorees were Morgan Harper and Jacob Pollak (sophomores), Dylan Abrams and Jalyn Jackson (juniors), and seniors Abbey Green (Homecoming Queen) and Jacob Kocis (Homecoming King).
Homecoming nominees are solicited from the students at Midway University from the sophomore, junior, and senior classes. Then faculty, staff, and students vote the week prior to homecoming to select the Royal Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.