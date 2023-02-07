LONDON – Home Helpers of London and Somerset announced recently that it has received the distinguished 2023 Best of Home Care – Leader in Experience Award from HCP (Home Care Pulse), the leading firm in experience management for home care.
The Leader in Experience Award is the highest recognition awarded by HCP and is given to select home care businesses that consistently rank among the very highest in 10 or more quality metrics. As a Leader in Experience, Home Helpers of London and Somerset is now recognized among the top 10% of home care providers participating in the nationwide HCP Experience Management Program.
This accomplishment demonstrates Home Helpers of London and Somerset’s long-term dedication to excellent care and quality improvement. To qualify for this award, 10% of Home Helpers of London and Somerset’s clients and caregivers were interviewed each month by HCP. Over a 12-month period, Home Helpers of London and Somerset received high client and caregiver satisfaction ratings in areas such as caregiver training, compassion of caregivers, communication, scheduling, client/caregiver compatibility, and more. Using feedback from clients and employees, as well as quality benchmarks from HCP, the Home Helpers of London and Somerset management team set goals to reach the highest level of experience possible.
“We at Home Helpers try to provide a family atmosphere for our caregivers as well as our clients. The bonds we form with our clients are real and go well beyond just doing a job. It’s an honor to provide this type of service to our community,” said April Goodin, Operations Manager.
The Best of Home Care – Leader in Experience Award highlights the top-performing home care businesses in the nation. HCP believes that by honoring these providers, families looking for in-home care for a loved one will be able to recognize and choose a trusted home care provider.
“At HCP, our mission is to help home care businesses create an experience that goes beyond client and caregiver expectations,” says Todd Austin, President of HCP. “When we see agencies like Home Helpers of London and Somerset that have so effectively provided outstanding care and employment experiences, we know we’re on the right track. Home Helpers of London and Somerset has worked extremely hard to prioritize high-quality care and employment, and their work hasn’t gone unnoticed. This award allows them to show proof of quality to potential clients and caregivers.”
Home Helpers was also honored as Provider of Choice and Employer of Choice.
To find out more about Home Helpers of Somerset and London’s commitment to experience, please visit https://www.homehelpershomecare.com/london-ky/ or call 606-657-9441.
For more information about HCP, visit https://www.homecarepulse.com/.
