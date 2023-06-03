CORBIN — Proper hydration ensures your body has sufficient fluids to carry out its normal functions.
Wanda Wells, RN, Patient Education, explains, “If you’re pregnant, your body is working overtime supplying nutrients for you and your baby, so remaining hydrated ensures that all those nutrients get delivered to you both. In addition to your normal functions, your body uses water in forming the placenta and amniotic sac. Simply put: you’re using more water, so you need to consume more.”
Learn about the symptoms of dehydration in pregnancy and steps you can take to ensure a healthy pregnancy.
Dehydration symptoms during pregnancy can include:
- Muscle cramping
- Dark, odorous urine
- Sleepiness
- Dry mouth
- Headaches
- Dizziness
- Extreme thirst and
- Fatigue
Additional Complications of Dehydration during Pregnancy
Dehydration can lead to pregnancy complications including neural tube defects and low amniotic fluid. Further, Braxton-Hicks contractions are a one or two-minute tightening of the uterus which typically occurs during the third trimester but can be triggered earlier in the pregnancy by dehydration.
As your pregnancy progresses, with increased blood flow to you and your baby, you’ll likely find your body temperature running higher than normal. Avoid overheating, which is easy to do during the hot summer months, as that can also contribute to dehydration.
Beverage and Foods to Avoid Dehydration in Pregnant Women
Morning sickness, common in the first trimester, includes vomiting that can quickly deplete your fluids as well as other nutrients. Drinking plenty of water – eight to 12 glasses per day – is recommended to remain hydrated. Other beverages and foods to help stay hydrated include:
- Natural fruit juices
- Milk
- Soups
- Watermelon
- Celery
- Strawberries
- Cucumbers
- Bell peppers
Beverages and Foods to Consider Limiting
Due to the ingredients, these beverages and foods should be limited as they could contribute to dehydration:
- Coffee
- Certain teas
- Carbonated soft drinks
- Pasta
- Chips
- Fast food
- Condiments
- Desserts
Learn More
Learn more about Baptist Health's maternity care and remember to drink plenty of hydrating fluids and moderate your body temperature. If you're experiencing dehydration symptoms, contact a Baptist Health healthcare provider.
Baptist Health Corbin
Baptist Health Corbin is a 273-bed, acute care facility providing a wide variety of healthcare services to the residents of Whitley, Knox, Laurel, Bell, Clay, McCreary, Harlan and Campbell counties in Kentucky and Campbell County in Tennessee.
Part of nine-hospital Louisville, Kentucky-based Baptist Health, Baptist Health Corbin offers 36 points of care in a full continuum, from inpatient care and outpatient diagnostics to rehabilitation services and behavioral health. Services include heart care, orthopedics, pain management, wound care, cancer care, diabetic treatments, and a full range of women’s services, including obstetrics and breast care.
Baptist Health has a network of healthcare providers for patients in the southeast Kentucky area, including Baptist Health Medical Group physician offices, Baptist Health Urgent Care, and occupational medicine and physical therapy clinics. The hospital also has been Pathway to Excellence® designation for excellence in nursing services by the American Nursing Credentialing Center.
Learn more at BaptistHealth.com/Corbin.
