Heart disease is the number one cause of death in men and women in the United States. In fact, one in five deaths are directly related to heart disease. A heart attack occurs when the blood supply to a section of the heart muscle is blocked. Deprived of blood for too long, will cause the tissue to die. You can beat the odds by knowing the symptoms and getting help when needed.
One of the challenges in responding properly and promptly to the signs of a heart attack is that they may seem unrelated to the heart. That is why everyone and their loved ones should know these five main symptoms of a heart attack:
- Pain, pressure, or discomfort in your chest
- Jaw, neck, stomach, or back pain or discomfort
- Nausea, vomiting, lightheadedness, or breaking out in a cold sweat
- Pain or discomfort in either arm or shoulder
- Shortness of breath
“Coronary artery disease is caused by the buildup of plaque in the wall of the arteries that supply blood to the heart. If left untreated, can cause death, Taking prompt action is critical. It may help minimize the damage to your heart muscle and, in the case of a major heart attack, save your life.” Dr. Prem Subramaniyam, BHMG Interventional Cardiologist, stated. If you suffer from any of the symptoms listed, get help immediately. Call 911. Time is of the essence.
Dr. Subra explained that cardiac catheterization and percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) are minimally invasive medical procedures that can be used to diagnose and treat the conditions of the heart. During a cardiac catheterization, the cardiologist guides a thin, flexible tube (catheter) through a blood vessel in your arm or at the top of your thigh to the narrowed part of the heart artery. If a blockage is found, the doctor will perform PCI, which is a non-surgical procedure used to treat the blockages in a coronary artery. It opens up narrowed or blocked sections of the artery, restoring blood flow to the heart by inserting a small wire mesh tube (stent) in the artery during angioplasty.
Learn your heart’s biological age, your risk of heart disease and any harmful risk factors you may face by taking our heart-health assessment at Health Risk Assessments - Baptist Health Corbin
