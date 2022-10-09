Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in areas of frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast, south central and southeast Kentucky. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&