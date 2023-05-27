Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) honored graduates on Saturday, May 6, at The Forum in Hazard. A total of 911 students received 1,861 credentials for the 2022-23 academic year: 342 degrees, 79 diplomas and 1440 certificates.
Local graduates, listed by county, are:
Knox County
Paulina Jayne Gilbert of Barbourville, Janet Rice of Barbourville, Gina Terrell of Barbourville.
Laurel County
Jason Aaron Coffey of London, Tayla Fess of London, Rhonda L. Fisher of London, Natesha Lunsford of London, Shawn Vasco Thomas of London, Hannah Wibbels of London.
Whitley County
Adam Ray Deusenberry of Corbin and Ruben Wayne Estep III of Corbin.
