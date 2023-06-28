SEARCY, AR — James Hayes of Corbin is one of more than 600 students who received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for Spring 2023 during a commencement ceremony on May 6, 2023.
Hayes received a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry.
Graduates include students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Sciences and University College.
University President Mike Williams recognized the candidates as they were recommended by the faculty for graduation.
