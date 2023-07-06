CORBIN — The Harris House 16-bed men’s recovery facility was full of music, barbecue, show cars, and a message of freedom from addiction at a recovery rally on Monday just ahead of Independence Day.
The Harris House is owned by Carmelita and Jim Harris of Corbin but has recently reached out to Marie and Michael St. John to take over the management of the facility due to their high success rate with the two recovery houses they own in Corbin and their message of hope.
The St. Johns took the opportunity to serve the community where Mike once was drowning in addiction.
“They help addicts get a little pride back in their life with resources that can guide these individuals on a better path,” Jim said.
Now that the St. Marks are both are on the other side of addiction, they are helping those on that familiar road.
“There is life after dope. This town counted me out,” Mike, who hails from Corbin, said. “They used to talk about everything that I done and now they are talking about everything we are doing.”
Jim remembers Mikes’ rough past.
“I watched Mike go through this as we grew up and I am so glad I got to watch him turn his life around,” Jim said. “He’s on top of the world now.”
Marie also has a similar story.
“It’s never too late to start over. I did at 35, had a child at 38 and 40. I have three children and I’m just now starting my fairytale life at 42 years old and life is beautiful,” Marie said. “There’s nothing more rewarding than being a woman empowering other women and just people in general that, they too have hope for a better life free from addiction.”
They hope to turn the story around for others in Corbin and show others on the road that it is possible to recover.
“There’s huge stigma for people in recovery around here,” Marie said. “Seeing those in recovery come together with the community for sober fun at this event is just so beautiful.”
The event on Monday provided free barbecue with a chili cook-off, music and car show very shorty after Marie took over management at the Harris House.
Freedom from addiction will not only be for men. A women’s recovery center is planned for the near future of Corbin.
The St. Johns encourage anyone who may be struggling to reach out to them for help.
“You don’t have to have any money to receive our help. We will help you find a job, provide you therapy, a place to live all if you are willing and really want to experience a better life,” Mike said.
Mike reflected on a moment when they offered their dear friend struggling with addiction the first bed at the Harris house but he refused.
“We offered him the first bed here when we opened up but he didn’t take it because he thought the doctor would cut him off from his prescription medications,” Jim said. “The doctors are in on this. He was afraid he wouldn’t have a way to make money. He couldn’t realize he didn’t have to have any money to get his life together here.”
The St. Johns and the Harrises have had mutual friends they have tried to help through addiction.
“Some have listened and some have not,” Mike said. “We haven’t got to all of them yet but it’s our mission.”
The doors of the Harris House are open for those willing to take the journey of recovery with them.
