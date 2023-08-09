SLIPPERY ROCK, PA — Garret Brewer of Gray has made the dean’s list at Slippery Rock University for the spring 2023 semester. The dean’s list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.
Slippery Rock University is a four-year, public, coeducational, regional comprehensive university that offers a broad array of undergraduate and select graduate programs to more than 8,000 students. SRU is one of 10 institutions and 14 campuses that make up Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education. SRU is fully accredited by the Middle State Commission on Higher Learning.
Founded in 1889, SRU is shaped by its teaching (normal) school heritage. For more than 130 years, the university has embraced the same hard-working, tenacious personality espoused by the people of western Pennsylvania. With a steadfast yet adaptable commitment to intellectual development, leadership and civic responsibility, SRU provides students with a comprehensive learning experience that helps them become engaged citizens and succeed in their lives and professional careers.
Located in western Pennsylvania, the 660-acre campus is less than an hour’s drive north of Pittsburgh, one hour south of Erie, and 45 minutes east of Youngstown, Ohio. Two major highways, I-79 and I-80, intersect 10 miles from the University, conveniently linking it to the entire commonwealth and its contiguous regions.
