CORBIN — Wednesday, Corbin High School seniors took one of their final steps toward graduation. Every year graduating students participate in the “Grad Walk” at Corbin Primary.
At the front entrance to the school, seniors gathered in their graduation attire and prepared to walk into Corbin Primary. In pairs of two and all dressed in Corbin red, they entered the school to find the primary students lining the walls, cheering in congratulation.
The seniors made their way through decorated halls of the school as bright-eyed primary students high-fived them and fist-bumped them.
Brianica Childress, a graduating senior, explained, “It was very nostalgic.” She went on to explain it was very emotional, “Especially when they played ‘Pomp and Circumstance.’”
Eventually, the seniors made their way to the gym and took their final picture as a senior class at the place where they began their school career.
Afterwards, they were bussed to Central Baptist Church to practice for Baccalaureate and then back to the high school for an awards ceremony recognizing their career and college readiness. After a hearty lunch of grilled hamburgers, hotdogs, and watermelon, (prepared by Principal Steve Jewell), they were given their specific cords recognizing their areas of completion. Also, several gifts were given away ranging from a kayak to $500.
Baccalaureate will be held tonight at Central Baptist Church at 7 p.m. Graduation is Saturday at the Corbin Arena at 1 p.m.
