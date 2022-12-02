Grace Health recently honored 26 employees at 2nd and Main in Corbin who completed the Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) course through the Grace University program. To date, this program has funded 152 individuals to become CCMA certified through the National Healthcareer Association (NHA). Grace Health believes investing in its employees allows them to grow professionally and better serve their communities.
The overall pass rate for Grace Health’s eighth cohort stands at 99%, well above the state average of 85% and the national average of 77%. Additionally, the cohort’s scores in Patient Care Coordination, Medical Law & Ethics, Clinical Patient Care, Anatomy & Physiology, Administrative Assisting, Communication, and Customer Service were well above state and national averages.
Newly pinned CCMA Tiffany N. Martin achieved the highest score in the cohort, with Tracy Reid coming in second. Classmates Shannon McKinney and Wanda Thompson tied for the top third score in the class.
Ashley Cloyd, Lead Patient Care Coordinator for Grace Health, successfully facilitated and led the training for this cohort. During the pinning ceremony, Grace Health HR Generalist Patty Miller and Sr. HR Director Kim Bingham presented Cloyd with the Together We Can award for Cloyd’s commitment and dedication to helping others as a trainer and a co-worker.
At the ceremony, CEO Michael Stanley shared, “We are extremely proud to have each of these people on the Grace Health team and appreciate all they do in bridging the gap between quality healthcare and the underserved of southeastern Kentucky.” Stanley also recognized the support provided by each employee’s family and thanked them for sharing their loved ones with Grace Health.
Grace Health was established in 2008 and is recognized as a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), the first of its kind in the multi-county area that it serves in Southeastern Kentucky. Grace Health has 11 locations and provides complete healthcare services to Bell, Clay, Knox, Laurel, Leslie, and Whitley counties. Along with its primary healthcare clinics, it also provides pediatrics, women’s care, behavioral health, school-based health, pharmacy, and dental services.
For more information on Grace Health, visit gracehealthky.org.
