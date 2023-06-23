FRANKFORT – Last month, Gov. Andy Beshear and Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander recognized volunteerism and service contributions across the commonwealth at the 27th annual Governor’s Service Awards. This year’s award ceremony – consisting of 10 individual awards and nine group awards – was held at Mellwood Art Center in Louisville.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, which has a presence in Corbin, won the statewide Faith-Based Service Award.
Following the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky, regional leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout Kentucky and beyond led nearly 3,000 volunteers to bring relief to survivors: delivering food, water, cleaning supplies and hygiene kits. Spearheading a “Helping Hands” initiative, congregation volunteers from every part of the commonwealth joined the effort, responding to work orders generated from the Crisis Clean Up Hotline. More than 2,782 volunteers served 65,872 hours in recovery efforts across two weekends – resulting in 867 homes being cleaned and ready for the next step of rebuilding. The work of restoring homes will continue, but as member volunteers learned, the work of restoring hope is just as important.
Homes for All AmeriCorps won a statewide National Service Award.
Homes for All collaborates with 31 nonprofits across Kentucky to host AmeriCorps State and VISTA members, who provide hands-on services to Kentuckians to help them find, access, or maintain their housing and provide capacity building services to housing related nonprofits. Homes for All AmeriCorps members have mobilized over 1,500 volunteers, served more than 6,000 individuals and secured housing for over 2,000 of those individuals. Homes for All members are working to make their communities safer, smarter, and healthier through their every-day service throughout Kentucky.
“These prestigious awards honor Kentucky individuals, national service members, groups, nonprofits and businesses for extraordinary service to their communities and the positive impact they are having on our commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear. “Congratulations to the class of 2022 Governor’s Service Awards recipients. Thank you for your selfless work and service to the people of Kentucky.”
Serve Kentucky, an agency within the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, coordinates the annual awards, for which the previous two ceremonies were held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that the event has made a return to in-person, Serve Kentucky extended an invitation to the class of 2020 and 2021 winners as well, making this year’s celebration even more special.
“It’s great to be a part of this joyous occasion as we lift up all of the wonderful contributions that these award winners have made in their communities,” said Secretary Friedlander. “If there is one thing we have learned from the past couple years, it’s that whatever impacts anyone in the community impacts us all. Congratulations to the award recipients and thank you to the many volunteers across the state for making a difference.”
“It’s our honor to lift up volunteers – such as these award winners – who have given so much to their communities,” said Joe Bringardner, executive director of Serve Kentucky. “This ceremony gives us the opportunity to celebrate the patriotic community spirit that volunteers and national service members demonstrate all year long.”
In addition to coordinating the Governor’s Service Awards, Serve Kentucky currently administers 23 AmeriCorps program grants with more than $14 million in federal grant funds along with supporting other community service programs across the commonwealth.
State Service Commissions oversee the annual grant competition that awards funding to AmeriCorps State programs, determine social needs in their states, set policy and program priorities, provide training and assistance, support national days of service and promote service and volunteering.
For more information about the Governor’s Service Awards, Kentucky’s AmeriCorps programs or volunteerism, visit: serve.ky.gov.
