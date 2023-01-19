CORBIN — Goodwill may be well known as a charity but many don’t realize how involved the organization is in helping people who need it get a second chance.
That’s changing locally with the opening of Goodwill’s new Opportunity Center on Southpark Drive in Corbin.
The community gathered for a ribbon cutting Tuesday with representatives from Goodwill Industries of Kentucky and Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus talking about the opportunities this center is bringing to the people of Corbin.
“We use the word opportunity because that word means the conditions are right for your success,” Goodwill President and Chief Executive Officer Amy Luttrell explained. “We meet many people whose their conditions were never right for their success. We want to change that.”
Goodwill Opportunity centers offer employment opportunities, life skills training, and assistance with expungement services and help eliminate barriers to self-sufficiency.
Goodwill Industries career coach Victoria Holt shared her journey in turning her life around from drugs and criminal charges with the help of the organization. Her story affected those in the room and brought many to tears.
“I now put my all in what I do. My son gets to come and stay with me when he is not in school and my 19-year-old is very proud of me,” Holt shared. “I’m very involved in the community that gave me a second chance and give back to the treatment center that gave me so much hope. I get to tell people every day there is hope and they can be anything they want to be as long as they put in the work.”
In just one year, Holt became peer support certified through Goodwill Industries, completed the RISE (Reintegrating Individuals Successfully Every Day) job-readiness program, was hired through Goodwill Industries in June, got a car through the Goodwill’s Cars to Work program and has recently been promoted to Career Coach.
“I get to tell people everyday there is hope,” Holt said. “They can be anything they want to be as long as they put in the work. Today I believe in myself and others believe in me too.”
The Goodwill Industries of Kentucky did not have Corbin on their radar for a location but Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program (EKCEP) saw a need for the area and spoke up.
“EKCEP has many services to help people get back on their feet and in the work force,” Luttrell said, “We look for services like this that Goodwill can dovetail with. You put it all together into a comprehensive solution that people can take advantage of.”
That’s what this new center is about. It will serve as a one-stop-shop with services, programs, classes and community partner presentations held weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Corbin Goodwill Opportunity Center is one of 11 in Kentucky, a number that continues to grow with the announcement of another opportunity center and superstore planned for Somerset.
For more information about Goodwill and its Opportunity Centers, visit www.goodwillky.org/statewide-opportunity-centers.
