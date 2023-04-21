CORBIN — At the end of the first count in the race for May Day Queen and Tiny Queen, the GFWC Kentucky Ossoli Club of Corbin has released the following results: First place in the May Queen race at this time is Emma Good. Aubreyann Maggard is in second place and Morgan Hicks is in third place.
In the race for Tiny Queen at this time, Brooklyn Sizemore is in first place; Layla Lamkin, second; and Lola Foley, third.
The May Day Queen and Tiny Queen races will end at noon Friday, April 28. This year’s festival will be held at the Arena at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.