CORBIN — Detective Robbie Hodge of the Corbin Police Department announced Wednesday night that a Golden Alert has been issued for George Thompson, who was reported missing as of 3 p.m. that afternoon.
Thompson is described as a white male, age 60, with short brown hair, glasses. He was last seen driving away from his residence in Corbin around 3 p.m. on Sunday in a 2018 white Toyota Camry with Kentucky tag number 949WGN.
The alert noted that it's crucial Thompson is located as soon as possible. If you see anyone fitting this description or know of his whereabouts, call Corbin Police Department at 606-528-1122 or local law authorities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.