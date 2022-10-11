CORBIN — A popular fall event is returning to the Corbin Public Library.
Library Director John Baker and Teen Services Coordinator Leah White are excited about the Ghost Tour that the library will be hosting on October 21 and 22.
Baker pointed out that the Ghost Tour has been missing from the schedule for a couple of years to circumstances such as Covid.
“We’re just bringing it back after a couple years of hiatus,” said Baker. “It’s just basically a little family-friendly walking tour.”
On the ghost tour, there will be some historical and spooky stories presented by local community actors and volunteers. At the moment, White expects that there will be at least five speakers for the ghost tour — sharing stories about locals who met an untimely demise.
The tour will last for about 25 minutes and will go from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on both days. Multiple tours will be offered.
When asked how they put together the stories for the historical aspect of the tour, White said, “We worked with the Junior Historical Society at Corbin High School. (It is) Shelby Barton’s class. We had quite a few of their students submit stories about Corbin history. They found a lot of interesting stuff.”
White added that all stories for the ghost tour will be printed in a booklet that participants in the Ghost Tour will get for the tour.
Barton’s class was not the only class at Corbin High School that contributed to the Ghost Tour. White added that Angela Smith’s class submitted artwork.
“We had them do a project to submit artwork if they wanted to for the Ghost Tour. Then we selected one of the pieces for the posters,” White added.
Baker noted, “It’s always good to have community events, but from the library’s perspective, we want to be one of those community hubs for various amounts of free events.”
“The Ghost Tours at the Corbin Public Library have been such a great service for the community, and an awesome outlet for the creative talent in our region,” Downtown Corbin Manager Maggy Monhollen, who’s also slated to be one of the storytellers, said. “We are always very excited to participate and see the families!”
As well as the ghost tour, other activities will be available for families at the library. They will be showing “Hocus Pocus” October 15, a Tri-County Halloween and Horror Trivia night on October 21, face painting from Krystle Woodard for kids, a Trick or Treat walk, a fortune teller, kids crafts on both evenings, the art display, and a fall backdrop for family photos.
There will also be books that they will be giving away as well as other freebies.
“We have a lot of books in storage that need to go to a good home,” White said, adding that the books would be from multiple genres and not just horror. “Basically, if any organizations want to set up a table, we have space if they want to.”
Friends of the Library will also be providing refreshments.
The library is still seeking sponsors. For more information, call the library at 606-528-6366.
