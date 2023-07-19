BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — It’s summertime, and that means Carol Martin Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky students are ready to go, engaging in STEM opportunities, study abroad, and other academic pursuits.
“I always look forward to the summer, because I love to see the interesting work our students take part in,” says Cheryl Kirby-Stokes, Academic Opportunities Coordinator at The Gatton Academy. “Our students take advantage of every prospect, whether that be research, study abroad, or other STEM and non-STEM opportunities.”
Gatton Research Internship Grant
In its 14th year, the Gatton Research Internship Grant program creates summer research opportunities for rising seniors. The grants provide stipends, living expenses, and a small supplies fund for projects at WKU. Twenty students were chosen for Summer 2023, conducting research at WKU and other institutions across the country.
• Tyler Clifton (’24, Corbin High School) will be investigating how neuron-glia interaction is disrupted following a mild traumatic brain injury with Dr. Adam Bachstetter of the University of Kentucky’s College of Medicine.
Study Abroad in England
The Gatton Academy is partnering with Harlaxton College in Grantham, England for the 11th year to offer a three-week study abroad program focused on British Literature. The following students will be taking the course with Drs. Dawn Hall and Ted Hovet of WKU’s Department of English:
Other Notable Individual Experiences
• Joaquin Pauig (’23, Corbin High School) will be shadowing Dr. Jarold J. Pauig at The Medical City in Manila, Philippines.
Established in 2007, The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science is Kentucky’s first residential two-year program for gifted and talented juniors and seniors. The Gatton Academy’s students enroll as juniors and are full-time WKU students pursuing their interests in advanced science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The Gatton Academy is a recipient of the 2022 Inspiring Programs in STEM Award from Insight Into Diversity Magazine and the Innovation Partnership Award from the National Consortium for Secondary STEM Schools.
