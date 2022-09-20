BARBOURVILLE — Six thousand five hundred.
That’s the number of books that Lay Elementary students, staff, and community members were able to donate to Hindman Elementary, one of many schools impacted by the summer flooding in eastern Kentucky. The delivery was made on Wednesday, September 14, with smiling faces delivering and awaiting the shipment of books.
Mrs. Lea Ann Hammon’s class collected and donated the most books, totaling 662. Principal Keith Broughton provided a pizza party for the class for their efforts.
Curriculum coach Beth Mills provided details about the books being delivered from Knox to Knott County.
“We took any gently used or new book to stock the shelves of Hindman Elementary,” said Mills.
“They are a P-8 school and needed all levels of books for their school library as well as classroom libraries. I’ve been in contact with their principal Brandi Sims during the process and we chose to deliver yesterday since they will begin school on Monday.”
