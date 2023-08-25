BARBOURVILLE — Elementary students get in for free. Middle school students, come on in. High school students, fill up the bleachers and cheer on your team!
That’s the latest news from the Knox County Board of Education as they announce free student admission to athletic events in the 2023-2024 school year.
All students will be receiving a KCPS Sports Pass that they can use for all regular season home games. That includes when two Knox County teams are competing against one another.
Students will show their pass at the gate at any Knox County elementary, middle, or high school. That means elementary students can attend middle and high school games. Middle school students can cheer on their elementary school or show their spirit for the high school. High school students can attend any and all of the elementary, middle, and high school games.
“We are excited to offer this to our families at a time that prices for necessities are on the increase,” said Superintendent Jeremy Ledford. “This will provide families an opportunity to enjoy the evening together, supporting our student athletes, at a reduced cost.”
The only exception to the student sports pass are tournaments and other games outside the regular season. KHSAA or the tournament sponsor sets student prices which schools must report ticket sales and attendance.
“I want to thank our Board for agreeing to this as a way to give back to families and increase the school spirit at our events,” Ledford added
