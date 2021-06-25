CORBIN
July 3 - The fireworks show for Corbin will be held Saturday, July 3 at the Corbin Arena. Fireworks go off at 9:45 p.m., but there will be plenty of live entertainment and vendors to enjoy all evening. The band Bourbon Branch will perform at 6:30 p.m., while County Wide will perform at 8 p.m.
GRAY
July 4 - West Knox Fire Department will host its annual fireworks show at the old Lynn Camp school beginning at dark Sunday.
LONDON
July 2 - The City of London will be hosting its Party in the Park on Friday. Live music will from Yesterday's Wine and Superfecta will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Town Center located next to London Elementary at 500 N. Main St. Food and Beverage vendors will be on hand.
July 3 - Red White and Boom at College Park located on Hwy 192 next to Laurel County Public Library. Festivities begin at 4 p.m. Saturday. Fireworks begin at dusk.
WILLIAMSBURG
July 2 - The City of Williamsburg will host one of its block parties, part of its Peace, Love, and Summer Fun program. The band City Heat will be performing in downtown’s Bill Woods Park from 8-11 p.m. Friday.
July 3 - The City of Williamsburg’s 4th of July Celebration Fireworks at the Ky Splash Waterpark & Campground scheduled to start around “Dark-Thirty” on Saturday.
BARBOURVILLE
July 3 - The City of Barbourville will host its Market on the Square from 7 a.m. - 2 p.m., followed by Knox Street Thunder at 4 p.m. and a hotdog eating contest at 7 p.m.
July 4 - The city’s firework display will begin at dusk/9:30 p.m.
