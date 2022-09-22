WILLIAMSBURG — September is National Recovery Month. Too many Kentuckians struggle with addiction, according to executive director Stacy Moses of Anchored Ministries.
For the first time, Moses’ organization is holding a “Recover Loudly!” event in Williamsburg.
“We would like this to be a community event for anyone who is in recovery, anyone who needs recovery or anyone who believes that recovery is possible,” said Moses. “We are losing our people to addiction and we’ve got to come together to show them that people do care, that there is hope and help. To show them that we want to see them recovered, that they matter, and that we need them!”
Moses feels strongly about the Recover Loudly! event, which will be at Bill Woods Park in Williamsburg from 5-8 p.m Sunday, Sept. 25.
“Addiction has affected my family my whole life,” she said. “We have people dying of overdoses and families are being torn apart by addiction. We just need to encourage people to and to give them hope that there is a chance to recover (from addiction).”
Resource information will be available throughout. The plan is to start the walk at 5:30 p.m followed by prayer, speakers at the event, and music at 6 p.m. A vigil to remember those who have lost the battle to drug addiction will occur at 7:50 p.m. with a closing prayer at 8 p.m.
