KNOX COUNTY — The Knox County Health Department is reporting that its first positive COVID-19 patient has fully recovered as of Wednesday.
Knox County reported its first case on April 6. The Barbourville Police Department confirmed later that day that it was a police officer with the department that had the positive COVID-19 test.
A handful of other officers and Barbourville Mayor David Thompson were all reportedly told to self-quarantine because they had been in close contact with the officer.
The Knox County Health Department stated Wednesday that all close contacts with the individual have completed their isolation and quarantine time.
One case in Knox County still remains active. It was the second case reported in the county on April 11.
The Knox County Health Department also reported on Wednesday that 138 have been tested in the county.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.