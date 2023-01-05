CORBIN — Though it made a triumphant return last year after taking 2021 off due to the Covid pandemic, Finger Lickin’ Chicken Week is going back on the shelf for 2023 in light of another national concern.
“Inflation is so bad right now,” Corbin Tourism Director and Downtown Manager Maggy Monhollen said, noting chicken prices in particular. “With the cost of food and operation, it’s just not a good time to ask our restaurants to take a loss.”
Typically slated for the third week in January, Finger Lickin’ Chicken Week was launched in 2019 as an annual opportunity to highlight local restaurants while drawing visitors into the city of Corbin and its downtown area. Participating restaurants are challenged to come up with creative and unique chicken dishes at a fixed $6 price point.
“We’re trying to keep brick-and-mortars alive,” Monhollen said of the decision not to host the event this year. “Chicken Week was never meant to hurt our restaurants. We’re disappointed but look forward to restructuring in a way that will benefit the restaurants and their customers.”
